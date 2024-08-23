Nifty, Sensex End Muted Week Higher With Jackson Hole In Focus: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended the muted session little changed on Friday, helping post a two-week winning streak even as market participants await US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole gathering.

The Fed Chair will speak at the annual summit at 10:00 a.m., New York time, on Friday.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 11.65 points, or 0.05%, higher at 24,823.15, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 33.02 points, or 0.04%, up at 81,086.21. During the day, the Nifty 50 rose 0.19% to 24,858.40, and the BSE Sensex rose 0.22% to 81,231.49.

Gains in ICICI Bank Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd. supported the indices, while losses in Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the benchmarks.

"Global markets were in a bullish mood, as data prints supported views of a rate cut in the US. Meanwhile, domestic sentiments remained bullish, with investors hoping for a strong earnings recovery after the first quarter of the financial year 2024–25 earnings reported modest growth on a year-on-year basis," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.