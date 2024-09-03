India's Costly Stocks On Edge After Record Run As Fed's Pivot Looms

Indian equity market's record rally could see cautious trade this September as the US Federal Reserve's policy pivot might not result in expected flows given the price at which the domestic stocks are quoted.

Jerome Powell cemented that the world's largest economy will see rate cuts in September as inflation is on track to the 2% target. The "time has come" to adjust benchmark rates from their two-decade high, he said in the keynote address at the Jackson Hole Symposium last month.

While the chair made it crystal clear that interest-rate cuts are coming next month, traders were left guessing about the magnitude of the cut. His words during the once-a-year symposium sent global stocks higher and bond yields lower.

Money is set to churn out of US government securities as returns decline and flow into emerging and high-yield assets. India, among other emerging economies, is set to absorb higher flows as macro factors remain strong. Further, the gap between India and China has narrowed to a record in the MSCI Emerging Market index, which will further boost the outlook for domestic stocks.

Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points in September and overall, cut rates by 75-100 basis points by December, according to Anindya Banerjee, SVP-currency, commodity and interest rates, Kotak Securities Ltd. Fed easing tends to increase flows to emerging markets and hence, India can benefit, he said. "India being one of the bright economic spots in emerging markets could benefit from the expected increase in inflows."

But, the current valuation of these stocks changes this narrative, according to market experts.

A lower-than-anticipated cut in interest rate by the US Federal Reserve in September will have markets on edge and put Jerome Powell's wording in focus to understand the dovish trajectory, according to Andrew Holland, chief executive officer of Avendus Capital Pvt.

"If the cut this time is 50 bps, the markets have a further leg to grow," he told NDTV Profit. "If it is 25 bps, then Powell's words will be noted on the trajectory for the rest of the year."

Any steep correction in equities globally would not replicate in India as the domestic market had become a low beta market with high cash levels, Holland said. "I don't think markets can go much higher in the short term."

September has also typically been a month of decline for the benchmarks, which having fallen six times in the last 10 years, according to Bloomberg data. The next Federal Open Market Committee meeting will be held on Sept. 17-18, 2024.