India's 10-Year Bond Yield Lowest In Two Years On Draft RBI Liquidity Rules

The yield on India's benchmark bond and the five-year sovereign paper fell to a two-year low after the central bank proposed a draft circular for better liquidity management.

The yield on the 10-year bond fell to 6.94%, the lowest since April 2022. The five-year bond extended losses, dropping 5 basis points to 6.83% on Friday, the lowest since May 2022.

The framework suggests a new set of rules that will require banks to make special arrangements to avoid excessive run-off of retail deposits.

Retail banks and lenders with a greater share of retail deposits will see a greater impact, according to brokerages. Federal Bank Ltd., IDFC First Bank Ltd. and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. will be highly impacted, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Impact on banks' liquidity coverage ratio is broadly 7-13%, a July 25 note said.

The new norms will likely make the liquidity situation even tighter for the Indian banking system, potentially raising the demand for sovereign paper using the yields lower. The draft proposes to implement these norms from April 1, 2025.