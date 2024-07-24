Indian Stocks See Highest FII Inflows Yet With Tech Sector Seen As Favourable

Overseas investors pumped in the highest monthly inflows for the year so far, having pocketed capital goods, and automobile stocks in the run-up to the Union Budget. Information technology stocks saw the highest fortnightly inflows in more than four months, on positive earnings outlooks from industry leaders.

So far this month, overseas investors have bought stocks worth $4.89 billion, according to data from National Securities Depository Ltd. The previous highest monthly inflows were recorded in December 2023 at $7.94 billion.

Global investors had picked capital goods, and automobiles and auto components stocks worth $432 million and $358 million, respectively, in first half of July to capitalise on gains from the budget announcements.

Meanwhile, domestic institutions had bought stocks worth Rs 7,150 crore during the month, according to provisional NSE data. In the week ahead of the budget, domestic funds turned cautious as they booked profits after driving India's equity benchmarks to new highs.