Budget 2024: Local Funds Turn Cautious But Global Peers Bullish On Key Themes

Domestic funds are cautious as they book profit ahead of the Union Budget after pumping in liquidity that propelled India's equity benchmarks, the Nifty and the Sensex, to hit fresh highs.

This comes while their global peers have been on a buying spree in key budget themes like capital goods, auto, and auto ancillaries. So far this month, overseas investors have bought stocks worth Rs 33,973 crore, according to the data from National Securities Depository Limited or NSDL.

In the week going ahead into the budget, foreign funds have bought equities worth nearly Rs 11,000 crore while domestic institutions have sold stocks worth Rs 4,200 crore, according to provisional NSE data.

Global investors have prioritized capital goods, automobiles and auto components, and information technology as their top investment sectors ahead of the budget. FIIs have bought investors worth Rs 3,612 crore in capital goods stocks, while investing Rs 2,993 crore in automobiles and related companies.