Indian Hotels Share Price Hits Record As Jefferies Raises Target On Q2 Profit Surge

The Indian Hotels Co.'s share price hit a record high on Friday after its second-quarter profit more than tripled, beating analysts' estimates, prompting Jefferies to hike the target price on the stock.

The profit of the hospitality firm, which operates the Taj brand, increased 225% year-on-year to Rs 582.7 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the profit at Rs 248 crore.

"For fiscal 2025, we continue to maintain a guidance of double-digit revenue growth led by the sustained growth in new businesses, not like-for-like growth and healthy same-store performance," the company said in a press release.