Government Holds Stakes Worth Over Rs 48.12 Lakh Crore In Indian Equities

The central government of India has a majority controlling stake in 73 out of the 78 publicly listed companies it owns.

It has the highest shareholding in KIOCL Ltd, formerly Kudremukh Iron Ore Co., Punjab & Sind Bank, and Life Insurance Corp of India at 99.03%, 98.25%, and 96.5%, respectively. The government has the lowest stake in IDFC and IDFC First Bank at 16.34% and 3.5%, respectively.

As of Friday's closing prices, the government valued its stake in 56 out of 78 companies at over Rs 10,000 crore. While the value of 11 companies stands at over Rs 1 lakh crore.

In terms of market value, the government's stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India stands the highest at Rs 6.76 lakh crore, while that in Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals Corp. stands the least at Rs 70 crore.