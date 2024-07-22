Government Holds Stakes Worth Over Rs 48.12 Lakh Crore In Indian Equities
The central government of India has a majority controlling stake in 73 out of the 78 publicly listed companies it owns.
The Central Government of India has stakes worth over Rs 48.12 lakh crore in Indian equities, according to Friday's closing stock prices. Over 67% of the government's market value in equities comes from the financial and industrial sectors, where it has the most significant holdings.
Financial Sector
The government's market value in the financial sector exceeds Rs 21.08 lakh crore, with shares held in 20 publicly traded companies. Its largest holdings in the financial sector are Life Insurance Corp. of India, State Bank of India, and Indian Overseas Bank, with respective values of Rs 6,76,433.99 crore, Rs 4,51,769.82 crore, and Rs 1,17,471.77 crore.
The government holds the largest stakes in Punjab & Sind Bank and LIC, with 98.25% and 96.5% respectively.
Industrial Sector
The Central Government of India owns shares in 22 publicly traded companies in the industrial sector, with a market value of over Rs 11.18 lakh crore. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and Indian Railway Finance Corp. have the highest market value of the central government's stake in the industry, at Rs 2,29,981.14 crore and Rs 2,32,241.01 crore, respectively.
The government has the largest shareholding in HMT, at 96.69%.
Energy & Utilities
The market value of the central government's stake in the utilities space stands at Rs 5.43 lakh crore, while in the energy space, it stands at Rs 5.34 lakh crore. The government derives most of its value from its 51.1% shareholding in NTPC, at Rs 1,80,697 crore. The government's stake in Power Grid Corporation of India and Gail (India) is valued at Rs 1,58,622 crore and Rs 74,445.4 crore, respectively.
The government owns 58.89% of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, with the market value of the stake at Rs 2,36,824 crore.
Analysing Shareholding Pattern
It has the highest shareholding in KIOCL Ltd, formerly Kudremukh Iron Ore Co., Punjab & Sind Bank, and Life Insurance Corp of India at 99.03%, 98.25%, and 96.5%, respectively. The government has the lowest stake in IDFC and IDFC First Bank at 16.34% and 3.5%, respectively.
As of Friday's closing prices, the government valued its stake in 56 out of 78 companies at over Rs 10,000 crore. While the value of 11 companies stands at over Rs 1 lakh crore.
In terms of market value, the government's stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India stands the highest at Rs 6.76 lakh crore, while that in Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals Corp. stands the least at Rs 70 crore.