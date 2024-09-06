Financial Stocks' $7.7-Billion Outflows Lure Investors To Pricey Indian Market

The massive selling that Indian financial stocks have seen this year has made the sector lucrative in a market with a dearth of valuation comfort. This space is further poised for strong growth given the tailwinds, according to experts.

Domestic financial services companies have once again seen outflows of over a billion dollars in August taking the net tally to $7.7 billion. Outflows in the sector have outweighed the gains of $6.3 billion made in the overall equity market this year.

Except for March and June, global funds offloaded financial stocks, thereby being a hurdle for the Indian markets to inch up further as they hold a significant weight in the benchmark gauges. January saw the biggest sell-off this year as concerns over HDFC Bank Ltd. aided foreign institutions to pull funds from the banking stocks.

Given the trouble of finding valuation comfort, investors should refrain from aggressive investment in poor-quality stocks, according to V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services Ltd. But banking stocks offer good contrarian buying opportunities for long-term investors as valuations remain depressed.

There are temporary troubles plaguing the banking industry led by the decline in the share of overall deposits. This remains a downside risk to system credit growth in the current financial year, according to HSBC Global Research.