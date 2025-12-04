Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Records Four-Day Winning Streak

Indian Energy Exchange share price extended gains to fourth session as it reported a increase in trade volume of electricity in November. The company reported that its electricity trade volume advanced 17.7% on the year to 11,409 million units in November.

The real-time electricity market volume rose 40.2% to 4,233 million units in the previous month, Indian Energy Exchange said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company reported that the day-ahead market volume is nearly flat year on year at 5,668 million units in November.

Average real-time electricity market price declined 9.2% on the year to Rs 3.14 per unit. The average day-ahead market price fell 6.9% on the year to Rs 3.07 per unit, according to the exchange filing.