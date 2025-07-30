Indian ADRs Log Deep Cuts: Infosys, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Other ADR Shares Drop After Trump's 25% Tariff On India

Business NewsMarketsIndian ADRs Log Deep Cuts: Infosys, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Other ADR Shares Drop After Trump's 25% Tariff On India
30 Jul 2025, 07:57 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Wipro and Infosys see decline in ADR. (Photo source: Unsplash)

Indian ADRs: American Depository Receipt (ADR) shares of India's top blue-chip companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) logged deep cuts on Wednesday, July 30, after US President Donald Trump imposed a supersized 25% tariff rate on India for trade.

ADR shares of Infosys, Wipro, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories dropped after the tariff announcement.
Wipro ADR last dropped 1.79% to $2.79 on the American stock exchange, while Infosys ADR was down 0.73% to $17.09. Banking heavyweights listed on NYSE, including HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also traded lower.

HDFC Bank ADR dropped 1.35% to $76.415 and ICICI Bank ADR fell 1.41% to $33.305. Dr Reddy's Laboratories ADR logged the steepest cut among the pool, plunging by 4.75% to $14.07 on the NYSE.

ADR is a tool for foreign companies or organisations to trade on US stock markets, just like regular shares of US companies. In theory, an ADR is similar to a special certificate issued by a US bank.

