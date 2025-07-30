How Will Indian Stock Market Open Today After Trump's 25% Tariff Jolt?

"The stock market may open tomorrow with a knee-jerk reaction after the latest US tariff announcement of 25%. However, it remains to be seen if the trade deal gets postponed upon negotiations to decide when the tariff will kick in. Going by the recent past, the Trump administration is notorious to be playing its trade tactics, bringing in more twists and turns for trading partners," said Kranthi Bathini, Equity strategist, WealthMills Securities Pvt Ltd.

Earlier, most analysts believed that if the tariff rate would be between 10-15%, the Indian stock market would have 'welcomed' the move. Dr VK Vijaykumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd told NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview that the market will be 'disappointed' if the tariff rate is above 20%.

On the other hand, leading market expert Ajay Bagga believes the Indian stock market will discount the news "very fast." Bagga further noted that this pattern of behaviour from Trump regarding tariff policy was not unique to India. "This is on expected lines, we should not be humiliated by this, it's okay," he said.

According to Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra AMC, the market may react 'negatively', following the tarifff announcement. "Despite the unpredictable policy making of US, market was expecting a tariff deal to work out as longer-term US India strategic interests are aligned," Shah said.

The Indian stock market extended their corrective phase for the second consecutive session following the recent steep sell-off. The Nifty 50 opened on a firm note but faced resistance near the 24,900 marks, triggering profit booking that dragged the index to an intraday low of 24,772 during the mid-session.

Selective buying interest was observed in IT and FMCG pockets, with both indices ending marginally in the green, up around 0.3%. Broader market remained muted — the Nifty Midcap 100 ended flat, while the Nifty Small cap 100 slipped by 0.5%, reflecting underlying caution among participants.