Trump Tariffs On India Will Have 'Very Little Impact' On Markets, Economy: Ajay Bagga

US President Donald Trump's 25% tariff announcement on India will have "very little impact" on markets and the Indian economy, according to market expert Ajay Bagga.

The markets will discount the news "very fast," he said.

He further elaborated on the additional penalty that is to be imposed on India regarding its purchase of Russian oil, saying that this would lead to rise of prices in oil and an increase in US inflation as the oil companies in the US would raise their prices.

"If you put a penalty on 9 million barrels on Russian oil, it comes back as oil prices rise," Bagga said.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday not only announced tariffs as high as 25% on India, but he also added a "penalty" against the country.

Bagga further noted that this pattern of behaviour from Trump regarding tariff policy was not unique to India.

And that he had made similar declarations of a 25% unilateral tariff for countries such as Japan and organisations like the European Union, along with nations that the US had free trade agreements with such as Australia and Japan.

"This is on expected lines, we should not be humiliated by this, it's okay," he said.

He described the tariff announcement as a "letdown", stating that after the announcement was made that the US team would arrive in the middle of August for negotiations, that he was expecting Trump to sign a Bilateral Trade Agreement with India in September.

"What we were conjecturing was that they will let the tariffs run, and in September Trump might be coming to India for the QUAD meeting and sign the BTA himself." Bagga said.