Weak Earnings Cycle To Test New Retail Investors, Says Nirmal Bang's Rahul Arora

The Indian stock market is currently witnessing a long-overdue correction amid probably the worst earnings cycle going into Diwali that will test the strong flows of new investors, according to Nirmal Bang's Rahul Arora.

"I think this was long overdue; there was a certain reality check that was required in the market," the chief executive officer of Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities told NDTV Profit in a televised interview on Monday.

The fundamental earnings growth was never supporting where the valuations were in the first place, Arora said. "This is probably the worst earnings cycle that we have seen going into Diwali in a long, long time."

"What is very evident is that the rural economy is in a mess." Hindustan Unilever Ltd. coming with 2–3% volume growth, a low number from two-wheeler manufacturers, and even certain consumer discretionary companies are taking a bit of a knock, he said.