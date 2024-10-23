India Stocks Get Another Downgrade On Slowing Growth, This Time By Goldman Sachs

Indian stocks were "tactically" downgraded to neutral from overweight by Goldman Sachs within its Asia/emerging market allocation, due to slower economic growth and corporate profits, it said.

While the structural positive case for India remains intact, economic growth is cyclically slowing down across many pockets, strategists at the global brokerage said in a note on Oct. 23.

Worsening earnings sentiment, an accelerating pace of earnings cuts and a weak start to results season “indicate a flow-through to corporate earnings,” it said. High valuations and a less supportive backdrop could limit near-term upside, it said.

This downgrade comes after domestic stocks got downgraded to 'underweight' by Bernstein Research as it sees the market to be "quite vulnerable" in the near term.

“We think a large price correction is less likely, given support from domestic flows, but markets could time correct over the next three to six months,” Goldman Sachs said.

Foreign investors pulled out a record amount of money from the Indian stock market in October, topping the outflow in Asia.

Foreign institutional investors have been net sellers for the 17th consecutive day and have offloaded nearly Rs 97,500 crore since Sept. 27, according to provisional data from NSE.

The benchmark indices, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, have fallen by about 5.56% and 5.33%, respectively, in the last 17 days after the key gauges hit fresh highs.