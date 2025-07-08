India Shelter Finance Bulk Deal: Nexus Venture Partners' Units Sell Stake For Rs 425 Crore

MarketsIndia Shelter Finance Bulk Deal: Nexus Venture Partners' Units Sell Stake For Rs 425 Crore
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquired up to 45.28 lakh shares (4.19%) for Rs 385 crore at a price of Rs 850.87 apiece.

08 Jul 2025, 11:12 PM IST i
US-based Nexus Venture Partners' units offloaded a 4.63% stake in India Shelter Finance Corp. for Rs 424.9 crore through an open market transaction on Tuesday (Source: India Shelter Finance Corporation/Facebook)
US-based Nexus Venture Partners' units offloaded a 4.63% stake in India Shelter Finance Corp. for Rs 424.9 crore through an open market transaction on Tuesday (Source: India Shelter Finance Corporation/Facebook)

US-based Nexus Venture Partners' units offloaded a 4.63% stake in India Shelter Finance Corp. for Rs 424.9 crore through an open market transaction on Tuesday.

Nexus Opportunity Fund II sold 13.28 lakh shares or a 1.23% stake, while Nexus Ventures III offloaded 36.7 lakh shares, representing a 3.4% stake, at Rs 850.88 apiece, according to the NSE bulk deal data.

Nexus Opportunity Fund II and Nexus Ventures III held 4.05% and 11.2% stakes respectively in the housing finance firm as of March 2025.

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquired up to 45.28 lakh shares (4.19%) for Rs 385 crore at a price of Rs 850.87 apiece.

In 2024, the Nexus Ventures Iii Ltd. sold 49.53 lakh shares or a 4.61% stake, while Nexus Opportunity Fund LI offloaded 14.46 lakh shares or a 1.34% equity in India Shelter Finance Corp. at Rs 752.35 apiece.

Shares of India Shelter Finance closed 0.31% lower at Rs 879.35 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, compared to a 0.24% rise in the benchmark Nifty.

