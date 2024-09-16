India Shelter Finance: Nexus Venture Partners' Units Offload Stake For Rs 482 Crore

US-based Nexus Venture Partners' units sold 5.95% stake in India Shelter Finance Corp. for Rs 481.95 crore, through open market transactions on Monday.

Nexus Ventures Iii Ltd. sold 49.53 lakh shares or 4.61% stake, while Nexus Opportunity Fund LI offloaded 14.46 lakh shares or 1.34% equity, at Rs 752.35 apiece, according to the bulk deal data on the BSE.

Nexus Ventures Iii and Nexus Opportunity Fund LI held 15.89% stake and 5.43% equity, respectively, in the company as of June 2024.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. bought 7.7 lakh shares or 0.71%, while Goldman Sachs Funds' Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio mopped up 7.42 lakh shares or 0.69%, at Rs 752.35 apiece.

SBI Life Insurance Co. purchased 6.7 lakh shares or 0.62% and Patronus Research LLP. acquired 6.25 lakh shares or 0.58%, at Rs 752.3 apiece.

Goldman Sachs Funds' Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio and SBI Life Insurance held 1.09% and 1.94% stakes, respectively, in the housing finance company as of June 2024.

Shares of India Shelter Finance closed 7.81% lower at Rs 730 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.12% rise in the benchmark Sensex.