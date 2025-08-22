India Cements OFS: Bidding Opens For Retail Investors Today — Check Floor Price, NII Status

India Cements Ltd. shares will be on the radar of retail investors on Friday as the window for bidding under the offer for sale by promoter UltraTech Cement Ltd. opens.

The OFS for non-retail investors received a subscription of 2.75 times the offer or Rs 1,930 crore on Thursday. The clearing price of Rs 387.1 has been fixed for the non-retail portion.

The floor price for the India Cements OFS has been set at Rs 368 per share.

A total of 20,11,233 shares are on offer for retail investors.

UltraTech currently owns an 81.49% stake in the company, amounting to 25 crore shares. It is the only promoter of India Cements, as of the June quarter shareholding pattern.

The OFS is being conducted to offload 6.5% equity and bring UltraTech's stake to 75% to comply with the minimum public shareholding rules.

India Cements, with a capacity of 14.45 mtpa, had become a subsidiary of UltraTech in December 2024. The Aditya Birla Group company increased its grey cement capacity by 3.5 mtpa in Q1, bringing its total capacity to 192.26 mtpa.

Shares of India Cements ended 5.56% higher at Rs 370.25 apiece on the NSE. Over 1.42 crore shares worth Rs 553 crore were traded and the delivery ratio was 42.35%.

The stock has risen 4% in the last 12 months and 5.9% so far this year.