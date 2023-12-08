IIFL Securities Shares Hit Record As SAT Sets Aside SEBI Bar On Onboarding Clients

Shares of IIFL Securities Ltd. jumped nearly 14% to a record high on Friday after the Securities Appellate Tribunal set aside SEBI's order prohibiting the company from onboarding new clients for two years.

The SAT has also reduced the penalty imposed on IIFL Securities to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 1 crore, according to an order on Thursday.

There has been no misuse of client funds and by wrongly considering the non-funded portion of the bank guarantee, as per the 2016 circular, an attempt has been made to show that there was a misuse of client funds, which is patently erroneous, according to the tribunal.