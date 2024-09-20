IIFL Finance Shares Jump To Over Six-Month High As RBI Removes Curb On Gold Loan

IIFL Finance Ltd. stock surged to the highest level since early March on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India removed curbs on its gold loan business. The banking regulator had imposed curbs on the non-bank lender's gold business on March 4 citing serious operation lapses.

On Sept 19, NDTV Profit reported IIFL Finance could have faced rating downgrades from the rating agencies in case the RBI had taken more time to lift the curbs.

IIFL Finance is now allowed to sanction, disburse, assign, securitise, and sell gold loans in compliance with all relevant laws and regulations, the company said in an exchange filing.