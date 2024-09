Non-bank lender IIFL Finance Ltd. might see a rating downgrade owing to a ban by the Reserve Bank of India from March. Delays in removal of RBI restrictions on its gold loan business will likely lead to the company's rating being brought down by a notch, people in the know said.As of March 26, CRISIL had an AA rating on IIFL Finance, which may be downgraded to AA-, the people quoted above said. A rating review was conducted a few day...