IIFL Finance Shares Tumble Amid Potential Crisil Downgrade

Shares of IIFL Finance Ltd., a non-bank lender, fell almost 6%, amid speculations of a potential ratings downgrade due to a ban imposed by the Reserve Bank of India earlier this year.

Delays in lifting the RBI's restrictions on its gold loan operations could lead to a potential downgrade from its current Crisil rating of AA to AA-, according to people familiar with the matter.

A downgrade in ratings can significantly affect non-bank financial companies like IIFL Finance, as their borrowing costs are often tied to these ratings.

The RBI issued a ban on IIFL Finance's gold lending on March 4, citing compliance issues such as serious deviations in assaying and certifying the purity and weight of gold, breaches in loan-to-value ratios, and excessive cash disbursal and collection beyond statutory limits.

Although IIFL Finance has reportedly addressed the RBI's concerns and submitted a compliance report last month, it is still awaiting feedback from the regulator.