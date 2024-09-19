NDTV ProfitMarketsIIFL Finance Shares Tumble Amid Potential Crisil Downgrade
ADVERTISEMENT

IIFL Finance Shares Tumble Amid Potential Crisil Downgrade

Delays in lifting the RBI's restrictions on its gold loan operations could lead to a potential downgrade from IIFL's current Crisil rating of AA to AA-.

19 Sep 2024, 12:15 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The RBI issued a ban on IIFL Finance's gold lending on March 4 citing compliance issues. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
The RBI issued a ban on IIFL Finance's gold lending on March 4 citing compliance issues. (Source: Unsplash)

Shares of IIFL Finance Ltd., a non-bank lender, fell almost 6%, amid speculations of a potential ratings downgrade due to a ban imposed by the Reserve Bank of India earlier this year.

Delays in lifting the RBI's restrictions on its gold loan operations could lead to a potential downgrade from its current Crisil rating of AA to AA-, according to people familiar with the matter.

A downgrade in ratings can significantly affect non-bank financial companies like IIFL Finance, as their borrowing costs are often tied to these ratings.

The RBI issued a ban on IIFL Finance's gold lending on March 4, citing compliance issues such as serious deviations in assaying and certifying the purity and weight of gold, breaches in loan-to-value ratios, and excessive cash disbursal and collection beyond statutory limits.

Although IIFL Finance has reportedly addressed the RBI's concerns and submitted a compliance report last month, it is still awaiting feedback from the regulator.

ALSO READ

NBFC Premature Deposit Withdrawal: New RBI Rules That Benefit Depositors

Opinion
NBFC Premature Deposit Withdrawal: New RBI Rules That Benefit Depositors
Read More
IIFL Finance Shares Tumble Amid Potential Crisil Downgrade

Shares of the company fell as much as 5.81% before paring some loss to trade 5.17% lower at Rs 501.50 apiece, as of 11:29 a.m., compared to a 0.36 advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has fallen 13.76% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.21 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.70.

Out of six analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a downside of 8.0%.

ALSO READ

IIFL Finance Faces Downgrade Risk On Gold Loan Ban

Opinion
IIFL Finance Faces Downgrade Risk On Gold Loan Ban
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT