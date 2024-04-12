If Nifty Dips Below This Support Level, Bears Take Over, Says Analyst

The Nifty ended lower on Friday, dimming hopes of an earlier rate cut in the US. A dip below the key 22,300 support level will fuel further selling, according to Vaishali Parekh, vice president-technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. "Once we saw Nifty breaking 22,600 level, we advised our clients to exit as we are looking at a downside of 22,300, which is a prominent support level. If it breaks, we may see further selling," Parekh told NDTV Profit.

For the Bank Nifty, 48,400 acts as a crucial support. "It is still holding on well compared to Nifty, but I would have a cautious view hereon," she said.

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower on Friday as upbeat US economic data pushed back hope of an earlier rate hike, triggering profit-booking by market participants. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 234.40 points, or 1.03%, lower at 22,519.40, and the BSE S&P Sensex declined 793.25 points, or 1.06%, to end at 74,244.90.