Foreign Investments Under Close Scrutiny After India-Mauritius Amend Tax Treaty

Investments coming into India via Mauritius will now face closer scrutiny as the Indian government and the Mauritian government have inked a pact to amend the double taxation avoidance agreement between the two nations.

As per the amending protocol, benefits of the India-Mauritius tax treaty will not be available to a taxpayer if it can be reasonably concluded that it is one of the principal purposes of the party seeking to rely on the tax treaty.

This is known as the 'Principal Purpose Test'.

