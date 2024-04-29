ICICI Bank Q4 Results Review: Margins To Remain Under Pressure In Near Term

ICICI Bank Ltd.'s margins may continue to remain under pressure in the short term due to persistent funding cost pressure, even as brokerages raised the private lender's earnings outlook after it reported fourth-quarter results mostly in line with analysts' estimates.

The private lender's net profit rose 17% year-on-year to Rs 10,707 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, backed by healthy deposit growth and a sharp decline in provisions, according to an exchange filing. Bloomberg polled analysts estimated the net profit at Rs 10,489.09 crore.

The lender's net interest income, or core income, grew 8% year-on-year to Rs 19,093 crore. The net interest margin stood at 4.4% in Q4, compared to 4.43% in the previous quarter and 4.90% in the same quarter a year ago.

Total deposits increased by 19.6% year-on-year to Rs 14.1 lakh crore, with term deposits growing by 27.7% on a yearly basis. The bank's credit-deposit ratio stood at 82.3% as of March 31, up from 84.6% in Q3.