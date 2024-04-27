ICICI Bank Q4 Results: Profit Up 17%, Core Income Grows

ICICI Bank Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit rose, meeting analysts' estimates.

The lender's standalone net profit increased 17% year-on-year to Rs 10,707 crore, as compared with Rs 9,122 crore. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 10,489.09 crore.

The lender's net interest income, or core income, grew 8% year over year to Rs 19,093 crore.

ICICI Bank Q4 Results Highlights (Standalone)

Net profit up 17% to Rs 10,707 crore (YoY).

Net interest income up 8% to Rs 19,093 crore (YoY).

Gross NPA at 2.16% vs 2.30% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 0.42% vs 0.44% (QoQ).

(This is a developing story.)