Hyundai, M&M, Maruti Share Price Target Hiked As Citi Sees Triple Benefits — Check Sector Outlook And More

Citi Research hiked the price target for Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Hyundai Motor India Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., as the brokerage is seeing a trifecta of macro tailwinds.

Income tax restructuring, interest rate cuts, and now GST rate revision are creating a conducive macro environment for a long-awaited uptick in passenger vehicles.

The broking has hiked volume growth estimates for financial years 2026, 2027, and 2028 to 2.1%, 4.5%, and 3.8%, respectively, from 1.3%, 3.1%, and 3.1% earlier.

Citi Research believes that the upcoming festival season is a litmus test, as purchase decisions are delayed because of GST rate cut implementation.