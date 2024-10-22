Brokerages' Thumbs Up To Hyundai India Even As Shares Make Tepid Market Debut

The listing of the number two player in the passenger vehicle market, Hyundai India, has ensured that the top four players in the industry are now listed on Dalal Street. This also augurs well for investors who now have a SUV focused pure player auto maker.

Nomura has initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating with target price of Rs. 2,472. This indicates an upside of 29% from current market price of Rs. 1,911 per share at 10:52 am. Macquarie and Motilal Oswal are also positive on the stock.