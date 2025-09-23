Hunt For Strong Cash Flow Companies Expanding Market Presence, Says Kenneth Andrade

Indian consumer businesses that invest in new products and expand their presence in new markets are a good area for investor capital amid economic uncertainty, according to Kenneth Andrade, founder and chief investment officer of Old Bridge Mutual Fund.

"India will be a growth market. "You have to look for companies that generate cash flows, because that becomes growth capital in the next cycle," Andrade told NDTV Profit. "Domestic consumer businesses that invest in new products and new markets are the place to be. Indian corporates are now making models in this new regime," he added.

He said the cash flow cycle is running positively in sectors like commodities, pharmaceuticals, and information technology, without mentioning specific companies.

As for Indian equities' underperformance this year, Andrade said the time correction and consolidation make it attractive for investors in a market currently trading at 21 times its forward valuations, below the long-term average.

However, the single-digit growth in earnings may not change materially soon, he said.