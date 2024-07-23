HUL Shares Hit 52-Week High Ahead Of First-Quarter Earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Tuesday ahead of the release of its first-quarter earnings.

The consumer products company is expected to report a net profit of Rs 2,601 crore, for the quarter ending June, according to a consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The top-line is expected to come around Rs 15,587 crore for the quarter under review.

Volume grew 3% over a year ago in Q1, compared with 2% in the preceding three months, according to the company's business update.