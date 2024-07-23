HUL Shares Hit 52-Week High Ahead Of First-Quarter Earnings

NDTV ProfitMarketsHUL Shares Hit 52-Week High Ahead Of First-Quarter Earnings
The consumer company is expected to report a net profit of Rs 2,601 crore, for the quarter ending June, according to a consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

23 Jul 2024, 11:09 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>HUL products. (Source: Sesa Sen/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Tuesday ahead of the release of its first-quarter earnings.

The consumer products company is expected to report a net profit of Rs 2,601 crore, for the quarter ending June, according to a consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The top-line is expected to come around Rs 15,587 crore for the quarter under review.

Volume grew 3% over a year ago in Q1, compared with 2% in the preceding three months, according to the company's business update.

Shares of HUL rose as much as 0.79% during the day to Rs 2,756.95 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 0.06% higher at Rs 2,736.9 apiece, compared to a 0.23% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:25 a.m.

The stock has risen 6% in the last 12 months and 2.7% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 77.

Twenty-five out of the 41 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 12 recommend a 'hold' and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 6%.

