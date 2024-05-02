HSBC Sees Fed Rate Cut Later This Year; Picks India Over China
Clearly, inflation has moved in the opposite direction in comparison to the movement in the beginning of the year, he says.
Herald van der Linde, head of Asia equity strategy at HSBC expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut rates later this year, even as the central bank maintained status quo for the sixth straight time. "Our base case is that there will be rate cuts coming through but there are risks to that view," Linde said.
The Fed signaled fresh concerns about inflation as it reaffirmed it needs more evidence that price gains are cooling before cutting interest rates from a two-decade high.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powel said it's unlikely the central bank’s next move would be to raise rates, saying authorities would need to see persuasive evidence that policy isn’t tight enough to bring inflation back toward the 2% target.
The market started the year with the expectations of several rate cuts, Linde said adding, "these expectations are thrown out of the window."
India Vs China
HSBC prefers India growth performance over China, but currently it is expensive. Interest in China is also picking up as the selloff is overdone, he said. "For the moment, I think China will do better than India. But if you ask me 12–24 months out, (I) would prefer India as India is a very different story," he said.
India gives you a long-term growth story with multiple growth drivers, but valuations are high. In China, it is the opposite as there is a lot of risk on growth, but valuations are really low, Linde said. "That is why we should have both in the portfolio at the moment."
Linde underscored that foreign investors moving money out of India is not a worrisome factor. Interest rates globally and bond yield in the US have gone up. Therefore, it makes sense to put money into these markets. Investors will move little money out of equities in general all around the world, and India is no exception, he said. "I'm not overly worried about that."
While the small and mid-caps have seen a huge rally, the large-cap stocks offer better value in banks and consumer companies, Linde said. "I think there is reasonable value to be found but will have to be more selective in India."