HSBC Sees Fed Rate Cut Later This Year; Picks India Over China

Herald van der Linde, head of Asia equity strategy at HSBC expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut rates later this year, even as the central bank maintained status quo for the sixth straight time. "Our base case is that there will be rate cuts coming through but there are risks to that view," Linde said.

The Fed signaled fresh concerns about inflation as it reaffirmed it needs more evidence that price gains are cooling before cutting interest rates from a two-decade high.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powel said it's unlikely the central bank’s next move would be to raise rates, saying authorities would need to see persuasive evidence that policy isn’t tight enough to bring inflation back toward the 2% target.

The market started the year with the expectations of several rate cuts, Linde said adding, "these expectations are thrown out of the window."