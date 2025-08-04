How To Check Sri Lotus Developers IPO Allotment Status And What Does GMP Signal Ahead Of Listing On Aug. 6?

Sri Lotus Developers is scheduled to finalise the IPO allotment status on Monday, Aug. 4. The initial public offering of Mumbai-based real estate firm Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd. closed with a strong demand, as the mainboard IPO was subscribed 69.14 times on the last day of subscription.

The public offer received applications for more than 274.18 crore shares against 3.7 crore shares available for bidding.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand by subscribing their quota 163.90 times. The retail portion of the IPO was booked 20.28 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed the issue 57.71 times.

Investors who applied for the Sri Lotus Developers IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and the issue registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd.