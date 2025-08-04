How To Check NSDL IPO Allotment Status And What Does GMP Signal Ahead Of Listing On Aug. 6?

NSDL IPO share allotment status will be finalised on Monday, August 4. The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL), which closed on August 1, was subscribed 41 times on the third and final day of bidding. The robust demand for the issue was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) who booked their category 103.97 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was booked 34.08 times, while the retail portion of the IPO was subscribed 7.73 times.

The mainboard issue, which opened on July 30, received bids for more than 144.03 crore shares against 3.51 crore shares on offer.

Investors who participated in the NSDL IPO can check the share allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India.