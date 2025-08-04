How To Check NSDL IPO Allotment Status And What Does GMP Signal Ahead Of Listing On Aug. 6?
Ahead of its Dalal Street debut, trading in the unlisted shares of National Securities Depository Ltd. saw increased activity even as the price fell below Rs 950 apiece in the private market.
NSDL IPO share allotment status will be finalised on Monday, August 4. The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL), which closed on August 1, was subscribed 41 times on the third and final day of bidding. The robust demand for the issue was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) who booked their category 103.97 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was booked 34.08 times, while the retail portion of the IPO was subscribed 7.73 times.
The mainboard issue, which opened on July 30, received bids for more than 144.03 crore shares against 3.51 crore shares on offer.
Investors who participated in the NSDL IPO can check the share allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India.
Steps To Check NSDL IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Select the company symbol “NSDL” from the dropdown list for issue symbols.
Enter PAN details and Application Number.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the share allotment details.
Steps To Check NSDL IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar’s official website here.
Select “National Securities Depository Ltd.” from the drop-down menu for company names. It’s important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.
Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.
Enter the details as per your selection.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.
How To Check NSDL IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Go to the IPO allotment page on the BSE website here.
Select the issue type as "Equity'.
Choose "National Securities Depository Ltd." from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the "Captcha" for verification.
Click on the “Search” button to view your allotment status.
NSDL IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the NSDL IPO was Rs 120 as of 6:00 a.m. on Aug. 4. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 920 apiece at a premium of 15% on the upper limit of the price band.
Despite the stellar interest in the IPO, the GMP saw a decline since it opened for subscription on July 30. The highest GMP recorded for the NSDL IPO was Rs 167. This indicated that the unlisted shares of the NSDL were trading at Rs 967 apiece on the grey market.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
What Next For NSDL IPO?
Following the IPO share allocation, NSDL is expected to initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on Aug. 5. Shares of NSDL Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 6.
NSDL IPO Details
The price band for the NSDL IPO was set between Rs 760 and Rs 800 per share. It was a book-building issue of Rs 4,011.6 crore. The IPO comprised entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 5.01 crore shares.
NSDL is a SEBI-registered Market Infrastructure Institution (MII). It is one of the largest security depositories in the world. It primarily facilitates capital market transactions.