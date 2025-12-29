How Brokerages View Coforge After Landmark Encora Deal — Check Target Price From CLSA, JPMorgan And More

Shares of Coforge Ltd. will be in focus heading into Monday's trade after the company announced the acquisition of US-based Encora, in a deal worth $2.35 billion.

Brokerages are viewing the Encora deal quite favourably heading into trade, with some calling it the most significant step for the company, as it strengthens its presence in AI-led digital engineering.

The acquisition values Encora at an enterprise value of $2.35 billion, including $1.89 billion of equity to be issued via preferential shares at Rs 1,815 per share (about 21% dilution) and $550 million of debt, which Coforge plans to retire through bridge financing or a QIP.

Here's how brokerages are viewing Coforge after its landmark deal with Encora.