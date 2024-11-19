Honasa Consumer Share Price Hits Record Low For Second Day On Weak Earnings

Honasa Consumer Ltd.'s share price hit record low for the second session in a row on Tuesday. The Derma Co. and Aqualogica's parent company's stock price hit the 20% lower circuit in the previous session and fell beyond the price it was listed at on the bourses because of weak earnings.

Honasa Consumer reported consolidated loss of Rs 18.6 crore during July–September against expectation of Rs 6 crore profit by the analysts. In the corresponding period of the previous financial year, it reported a profit of 29.4 crore.

Following this surprise loss, brokerages and analsyts downgraded the Honasa Consumer stock and cut target prices which further weighed the sentiment for the Mamaearth parent company's shares. Analysts also flagged challenges for the beauty and personal care provider going forward.