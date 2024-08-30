Retail Investors Sustain SME IPO Frenzy As Subscriptions Cross 1,800 Times

Market debuts of small companies have garnered immense investor interest of late, reflecting a dynamic shift in the investment landscape. These offerings are significantly oversubscribed, indicating a new found investor interest despite a significantly large ticket size of Rs 1 lakh.

As per regulation, the minimum application as well as trading lot size shall not be less than Rs 1 lakh for IPOs on SME segment of National Stock Exchange and BSE.

The current minimum ticket size for SME IPOs is set at Rs 1 lakh, a threshold established in 2012. "This figure needs to be revised upward. The whole idea was to keep small investors out of this segment because these are very small companies and the investment risk is very high," said Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, Prime Database Group.

After factoring basic inflation, this figure should at least be made Rs 2 lakh if not more, according to Haldea.

The average number of oversubscription rate for SME IPOs in calendar year 2024 stood at approximately 200 times, Haldea said.