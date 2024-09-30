Hindustan Oil Exploration Managing Director Offloads Stake Worth Rs 18 Crore

Hindustan Oil Exploration Co. Managing Director Ramasamy Jeevanandam offloaded a 0.6% stake in the company for Rs 18.4 crore through an open market transaction on Monday. The shareholder sold 8 lakh shares at Rs 230.05 apiece.

Jeevanandam held a 3.77% stake in the company with 49.9 lakh shares as of June 2024.

BofA Securities Europe SA bought 7.14 lakh shares or a 0.54% stake worth Rs 16.4 crore at Rs 230 apiece, according to the block deal data on the NSE.