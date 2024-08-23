Hindustan Oil Exploration Targets Rs 2,000-Crore Ebitda By FY28

Hindustan Oil Exploration Co. is looking for about a Rs 1,000 crore capital expenditure in the next three years and it plans to increase its Ebitda to Rs 1,500–2,000 crore by the financial year 2028, Managing Director Ramasamy Jeevanandam said on Friday.

The net profit of the HOEC will not be affected much due to the capex target. The revenue depends on the price of oil and gas, which is not possible to predict in an effective manner by anyone, Jeevanandam told NDTV Profit in an interview.

"We are looking for about a Rs 1,000 crore capital-expenditure programme for the next three years," he said. "Right now, we are on 3,000 barrels; we have to ramp it up to 15,000 barrels; that is our target. The B-80 block will be making about 2,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day."

The oil and gas business has its own risks and development will have certain execution risks. Apart from that, the company's gross profit margin should be more than 40%, according to Jeevanandam. "Normally our margins are good, but you also need to have good development," he said.

"We have Rs 900 crore carry-over losses in our book of account. PAT will not be impacted much, and the tax outlook will start from FY2027–28 onwards," the managing director said.