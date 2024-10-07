Hi-Tech Pipes Launches QIP At Floor Price Of Rs 194.98 Per Share

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. on Monday announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement offer at a floor price of Rs 194.98 per share.

Hi-Tech, in an exchange filing, said that its fundraising committee has "authorised the opening of the issue today, i.e., Oct. 7, 2024; and approved the floor price for the issue, being Rs 194.98 per equity share.".

On Aug. 19, the company's board had approved a plan to raise up to Rs 600 crore.

The modes for fundraise, which the board had approved, included a private placement or through one or more QIPs, "or further public issue or a rights issue or through any other permissible mode under applicable laws and/or combination thereof."

In September, Hi-Tech Pipes' Whole Time Director Anish Bansal said the company expects to achieve a revenue of about Rs 3,500-Rs 3,700 crore in the financial year 2024–25.

The value-added products segment, which contributes 36% to the company’s topline presently, could rise up to nearly half of the total revenue in the next two to three years, he said.