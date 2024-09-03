Hi-Tech Pipes Expects Value Added Products To Help Meet Rs 3,700 Crore Revenue Target

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. expects to achieve revenue of around Rs 3,500-Rs 3,700 crore in fiscal 2025, driven by increased focus on value-added products, according to the company's Whole Time Director Anish Bansal.

The value-added products segment, which contributes 36% to the company’s topline presently, could rise up to nearly half of the total revenue in the next two to three years. Hi-Tech Pipes has a series of new units coming up with more focus on value-added products, according to Bansal.

“The new facility (in Sanand, Gujarat) is focused on value-added products. Our current VAP share is around 35%. Going down the line, it should rise up to 50%–55% in the next two years. All the new capacities coming are focused on higher value-added products,” he said.