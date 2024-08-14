Hero MotoCorp Falls To Two-Month Low Despite June Quarter Profit Rise

Shares of the company fell as much as 4.9% intraday to Rs 4,991 apiece, the highest level since June 4, before paring losses to trade 3.4% lower at Rs 5,062.75 apiece as of 11:52 a.m. This compares to a flat NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 22% on a year-to-date basis and 73.29% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.83 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 34.62.

Out of the 42 analysts tracking the company, 28 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and eight suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 3%.