Why Helios Capital's Dinshaw Irani Is Cautious On Markets In The Short-Term

What is the mental model while putting in money to work? On the valuation argument it is to an extent expensive. So, do you look at past instances of other economies to tell yourself that earnings growth will make up for this?

Dinshaw Irani: It's not only valuations. Valuations can remain stretched for a long time, but they need some negative triggers to correct. And we believe that starting from the March quarter, the numbers may not be that exciting.

I mean our feel is though you saw what Voltas gave out and it's put the whole AC market on fire as such, but our feel is it's more of a push towards inventories being held by the distribution chain rather than actual upticks happening, because North wasn't that exciting in terms of AC.

But anyway, putting that aside, the fact is that there have been pockets of disappointment in this quarter and obviously that will be one trigger that probably the market may not like as such, given that the last six quarters prior to the March quarter, one has seen only upgrades happening, earnings of the Nifty and various companies.

Our feel is, this time around, the disappointment-to-surprise ratio will be more of an even-steven rather than in favour of surprise. So that may be a dampener.

Then comes the elections, right around the corner now. Obviously, a lot of rumours will fly around that time. So markets will be fairly volatile and choppy.

And then comes your budget. Again, the budget will be again, quite a few rumours flying around already about the budget and obviously there are good things and bad things being heard. So the markets again will be choppy.

And the last one would be, I think, interest rates. Our belief is that the market has jumped the gun on that. We do not believe the interest rates will be so easily cut this time around. I mean, obviously the trigger will be the Fed. The Fed will have to lead the cut on interest rates as such, because other economies are just about trying to manage the currency vis-a-vis the dollar and so was the case with India and looking at what's happening in the US, the service inflation is a problem there definitely. So it's obvious that the Fed will not be too keen on cutting at a real fast pace.

So one has to wait out these small bumps along and one more thing I would like to highlight today. There was this news about two top guys of two companies quitting and the stocks are up. I mean, one stock is phenomenally up. The other one is not up, but is down. Imagine the top guys quit, at the turn of the quarter. Obviously, there's been a problem with the quarter. That's why he's quit. Why should that stock be up?

I am not talking about Bandhan Bank (that) you were flashing just now. I am talking about the other guy. So I'll just leave it here. Obviously as you said the market is climbing all walls of worries and some of them are irrational, I suppose.