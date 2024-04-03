IT Sector Can Start Recovering Slowly From Q1, Says Analyst

The information technology sector can start seeing a slow but definite recovery from the first quarter of the current financial year, according to Sudip Bandyopadhyay of Inditrade Capital Ltd.

"I think we have seen the worst. This is reasonably certain that the worst probably is getting over or is already over," the group chairperson told NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

He underscored that despite the market being sceptical about rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, Chair Jerome Powell continued to have a positive outlook.

Most of the companies in the IT space are looking positive, according to Osho Krishan, senior research analyst at Angel One Ltd. He is bullish on Coforge Ltd., saying that the company is now out of its corrective phase and would see an upward move.