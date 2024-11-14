Health Insurer Niva Bupa's Shares Debut At 6% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co. listed on the BSE on Thursday at Rs 78.50 apiece, a premium of 6.08% over the issue price of Rs 74 apiece. The stock debuted at Rs 78.14 per share on the National Stock Exchange, marking a premium of 5.59%.

The health insurer raised up to Rs 2,200 crore in its maiden issue which was subscribed 1.8 times on the third day of bidding, led by demand from retail investors.

Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 2.06 times, non-institutional investors bid 0.68 times, and retail investors subscribed 2.73 times in their IPO allotment.

The IPO was a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 800 crore, and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 1,400 crore, according to the red herring prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The issue size set for the IPO is lower than the Rs 3,000 crore it filed in its draft red herring prospectus. The IPO size was trimmed when the largest selling shareholder—True North—decided to eventually downsize how much they were selling, said Krishnan Ramachandran, managing director and chief executive officer at Niva Bupa.