HDFC Life Confident In Growth Strategy Amid Margin Pressure

HDFC Life's management is confident in their strategy to capitalise on strong growth momentum while adapting product offerings to meet customer demand.

“We are fairly happy with our growth in H1, which has been consistent at 31% growth in Q1 and Q2,” said Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and CEO.

Although, this comes after the company missed Bloomberg analyst estimates for this quarter. The insurer posted a net profit of Rs 433 crore in the quarter versus estimates of Rs 543 crore.

The CEO expressed optimism that the current trend in unit-linked products reflects broader market dynamics and predicted that margins will revert to the range of 25-26%.

Padalkar noted that the company is expanding market share, saying, “Our market share has expanded to 16.3%, and I am happy to share that we have reached a new watermark of 11% market share in the overall industry for the first time.”

She also said that they expect the company to end the year at at least 20% annual premium equivalent growth.

Additionally, she said that the value of new business grew by 17% year-on-year, projecting it to remain in the range of 15-17% for the full year.