HDFC Life Insurance Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 15%, Misses Estimates

HDFC Life Insurance Co.'s net profit rose 15% year-on-year in the July-September quarter but missed the analysts' estimate.

The insurer posted a net profit of Rs 433 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024. That compares with consensus estimate of Rs 543 crore of analysts polled by Bloomberg. In the year-ago period, the company posted a net profit of Rs 377 crore.

The net premium income during the quarter under review climbed 12% year-on-year to Rs 16,570 crore, compared to Rs 14,756 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The value of new business grew 17% YoY to Rs 938 crore in the September quarter. However, the VNB margin declined to 24.3% from 26.3% in the year-ago period and from 25.1% in the preceding quarter.