HDFC Bank Stock Extends Gain To Second Day On Better-Than-Expected Q1 Performance

HDFC Bank share price extended gains to the second session after surprising the Street with its upbeat performance in the first quarter of financial year 2026. The stock price was trading near its record high in Tuesday's session.

HDFC Bank reported less-than-expected decline in the net interest margin, improved growth in advances and deposits, and stable asset quality. Jefferies and CLSA hiked the target price for the stock after the company released its first-quarter performance.

HDFC Bank is the third top contributor to the NSE Nifty 50 index, while it's the second top contributor to the NSE Nifty Bank index.

In Monday's session, HDFC Bank supported the Nifty 50 to rebound from a two day slump.