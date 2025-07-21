HDFC Bank Q1 Review: Analysts Hike Target Price Following Upbeat Performance

Most analysts hiked the target price for the HDFC Bank Ltd. while maintaining the stock rating as the private lender surprised the street with better-than-expected performance for the first quarter.

Key positives from HDFC Bank's first-quarter earnings were improved growth in loans and deposits, a lower reduction in net interest margin, and stable asset quality, Jefferies said. The private lender remained Jefferies' top pick in the segment as the brokerage expects further improvement.

HDFC Bank reported that its loan grew 7% on the year during April–June, while deposits grew 16% on the year, Jefferies said in a report. Business, banking, and automobile segments led the growth in loans.

The private lender is expecting no risk in its asset quality while it increased its buffer using the proceeds from HDB Financial's initial public offering, according to Bernstein. The lender is expecting to drive growth across rural, urban, and MSME and corporate loan segments because of monetary and fiscal stimulus.