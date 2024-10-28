HDFC Bank Share Sale: Citigroup Offloads Stake Worth Rs 275 Crore

Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt. offloaded a stake worth Rs 275 crore in HDFC Bank Ltd. through open market transactions. On the other hand, Ghisallo Master Fund acquires a stake in the private bank.

Citigroup sold 15.79 lakh shares, representing a 0.02% stake in the company worth Rs 1,742.60 per share, according to block data on the BSE. Ghisallo Master Fund LP bought 15.79 lakh shares in HDFC Bank on Monday.

HDFC Bank reported a 5% jump in net profit at Rs 16,821 crore for the September quarter at Rs 16,821 crore. This was above the Rs 16,000 crore estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Net interest income of the bank rose 10% on year to Rs 30,114 crore. Slight deterioration in asset quality capped the rise in profit after tax.

Core net interest margin stood at 3.46% for the bank and 3.65% on an interest-earning asset basis. In the June quarter, the respective figures were at 3.5% and 3.7%.