HDFC Bank Hits Two-Month High As HSBC Raises Target Price, Maintains 'Buy'

HDFC Bank Ltd.'s share price hit a two-month high on Wednesday after HSBC raised its target price for the stock while maintaining a 'Buy' call.

The development comes a day after NDTV Profit in an exclusive report said that the private lender is looking at selling about Rs 60,000-70,000 crore worth of loan assets to potential investors. The likely move aims to free up liquidity and reduce its credit-deposit ratio.

The target price, raised to Rs 2,010 from Rs 1,870, implies an upside of 13.7%.

"We raise our TP (target price) to Rs 2,010 from Rs 1,870 as we factor in a higher multiple for the bank and for its NBFC subsidiary," it said.

Following this, HDFC Bank share price recovered from its opening fall and climbed to hit its highest level since July 3.

Citing a recent press release by India Ratings on 18th Sept. and a media article by NDTV Profit on 24th Sept., the brokerage firm noted that this along with any further sell-downs, would accelerate a return to normal LDR levels, and normal operations, for the bank. It also noted that the Rs 700-800 billion worth of loans cumulatively account for 2.5-3% of loans in the first quarter of this fiscal.

The brokerage noted several positives of this recent development. It said that expectations of deposit accretion will become realistic and there would be reduced pressure to raise bulk deposits or raise deposit rates.