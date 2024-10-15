HCLTech Stock Gets Mixed Ratings After September-Quarter Earnings: Nomura, HSBC And More

Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on HCLTech, setting a target price of Rs 2,000, which reflects a potential upside of 7.2% from the previous close. The company recently upgraded its guidance, indicating that it expects a compound quarterly growth rate of 0-2% over the remaining two quarters, a forecast deemed conservative given the strong seasonality typically seen in the product business during the December quarter.

Nomura also suggests that discretionary demand is unlikely to decline further, based on insights from its proprietary G2000 database. Additionally, a potential interest rate cut cycle and a thawing in decision-making by U.S. corporates following the presidential elections could further boost demand. Currently, the stock is trading at 23 times its fiscal 2027 earnings per share estimate.

Similarly, Nuvama has also rated HCLTech as a 'buy', with a target price of Rs 2,125, indicating a potential upside of 8.8%. The company reported strong, broad-based growth across its verticals in the second quarter and has maintained flat revenue in the BFSI sector despite a recent divestment, prompting an upward revision of its revenue guidance's lower end.

HCLTech has emerged as the best-performing stock in the large-cap IT space, driven by a sharp re-rating attributable to its higher growth compared to peers, the brokerage said. The rectification of its capital allocation policy and solid fundamentals are expected to sustain its performance in the current year.

The shares are trading at 26 times the fiscal 2026 price-to-earnings ratio, aligning with industry leaders Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., contrasting with their historical discount of 15%–20%.